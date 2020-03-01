September 21, 1953-February 27, 2020

SHERRARD -- Kathy Yvonne Eckstein, 66, Sherrard, Ill., passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, February 27th, surrounded by her family.

Visitation will be Tuesday, March 3rd, at Runge Mortuary, 838 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport, from 12-2 p.m. with funeral service to follow.

She was born on Sept 21st, 1953, at Fort Bliss Army Hospital in El Paso, Texas. The only daughter of Robert and Opal (Coleman) Eckstein.

She graduated from UTHS in 1972. She worked in the Rock Island Arsenal cafeteria for 30 years, retiring Feb 28th, 2005. She received the Commander's Award for Civilian Service from the Dept. of the Army on Dec 15th, 2005.

Kathy enjoyed crocheting, playing Skipbo, Sorry and other card games. She loved to dine out and shop. Movies were a special enjoyment and she particularly enjoyed John Wayne. She was a big fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Chicago Cubs. She loved her two dogs; Mitzi and Jenna.