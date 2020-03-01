September 21, 1953-February 27, 2020
SHERRARD -- Kathy Yvonne Eckstein, 66, Sherrard, Ill., passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, February 27th, surrounded by her family.
Visitation will be Tuesday, March 3rd, at Runge Mortuary, 838 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport, from 12-2 p.m. with funeral service to follow.
Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.
She was born on Sept 21st, 1953, at Fort Bliss Army Hospital in El Paso, Texas. The only daughter of Robert and Opal (Coleman) Eckstein.
She graduated from UTHS in 1972. She worked in the Rock Island Arsenal cafeteria for 30 years, retiring Feb 28th, 2005. She received the Commander's Award for Civilian Service from the Dept. of the Army on Dec 15th, 2005.
Kathy enjoyed crocheting, playing Skipbo, Sorry and other card games. She loved to dine out and shop. Movies were a special enjoyment and she particularly enjoyed John Wayne. She was a big fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Chicago Cubs. She loved her two dogs; Mitzi and Jenna.
Survivors include her father, Robert Eckstein and brother, Rick Eckstein, both of Sherrard, Ill.; niece, Britt (Joe) Houdyshell; two nephews, Cameron and Austin Eckstein; two great-nephews, Maison Lilly and Jaxon Eckstein; one great-niece, Hanna Houdyshell, all residing in Florida; along with numerous aunts and cousins.
Her dear neighbor, Karen Cheeseman, Sherrard, helped her to gain knowledge and skill in the world and they became life-long friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Opal and infant brother, Randy Lee.
Special thank you to Jerry and Susan DeLoose and their family; Estella Soliz; along with the Unity Point Trinity hospice staff for their loving care and support.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to QC Animal Welfare Center, Camp Courageous (Monticello, Iowa) or the charity of your choice.