JOHNSTON, Iowa - Kay Ellen Pash, 71, suddenly passed away Tuesday, July 24, 2018, at her home in Johnston, Iowa.
A celebration of life will take place 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 1, at Iles-Westover Chapel, 6337 Hickman Rd., Des Moines, Iowa 50322. The family will receive friends one hour before the service. They welcome you to bring a memory or story to share about Kay.
Kay was born February 5, 1947, in Davenport, Iowa, to Dale and Thelma (Amlong) Elliott. She graduated from Davenport West High School and went on to receive a degree in Education at Iowa State University. She was Miss Ames and runner-up to Miss Iowa. Kay married her high school sweetheart, Philip Pash in 1969. Together they enjoyed skiing, playing cards and golf with family and friends.
Kay retired from teaching in 2002 after 33 years from the Urbandale School District teaching at Jensen Elementary and primarily 4th grade at Olmsted Elementary.
Kay had many passions including gardening, decorating, and crafting. No one was more creative than Kay! She recently reconnected with her high school friends as well as her Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority sisters.
Kay is survived by her daughter, Megan Green of Des Moines, Iowa; granddaughter, Jordan Pash of Cedar Falls, Iowa; brother, Ron (Nan) Elliott of Blue Grass, Iowa; sister, Lynn (Mike) Kane of Thousand Oaks, Calif.; three sisters-in-law, Noreen (Jack) Boccarossa of Milan, Ill., Mary Ann (Rob) Petruccelli of Davenport, Barb (Paul) Brees of Urbandale, Iowa; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Olmsted Elementary for a memorial in Kay’s honor. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.