May 26, 1936-April 28, 2020
EL PASO, Texas -- Kay Lent, 81, devoted and loving wife and mother, of El Paso, TX passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Kay was born the youngest of seven children to the late Edward and Irene Wolfe on May 26, 1939, in Clinton, Iowa. The word that describes Kay best is caretaker. She devoted her life to caring for all those around, especially her deceased husband of 45 years, Ed Lent.
Kay is survived by her son’s: Meishel, wife, Cecilia and son, Matthew Lent of Framingham, Ma., and David ,wife, Jennifer and children Alexander, Samuel, Andrew Jacey Reavely and husband, Chris, all of El Paso, Texas. Sister, Patricia Reagan, and husband Bill of Davenport, Iowa, and Brother-in-law Jack Coxe of Sebring, Fla.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.