Keith "KT" Wayne Taylor Jr.

January 13, 1990 - September 8, 2023

Keith "KT" Wayne Taylor Jr., 33 of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on Friday, September 8, 2023, in Rock Island.

Visitation will be on Friday, September 15, 2023, from 4-6 p.m. at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd. Moline.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family for a fund to be established.

KT was born on January 13, 1990, at the Fort Stewart Army Base in Hinesville, Georgia, the son of Keith W. Taylor Sr. and Patricia Pratt Reinheimer.

KT was currently employed in the maintenance department at Tyson Foods. He was a veteran of the United States Army. KT was a faithful Boy Scout and was very proud of having achieved the Brotherhood Order of the Arrow. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and loved riding his motorcycle and participating in rides for different events and causes.

KT is survived by his mother, Patricia Reinheimer; father, Keith Taylor Sr; siblings: Quinton (Brittany) Taylor, Nicholas Reinheimer, Spencer Reinheimer and Marcy (Alex) Rameriez; fiance, Charlotte Carter; future stepchildren: Connor, Nicholas and Kinnic; maternal grandmother, Brenda Pratt; paternal grandfather, Donald and Phyliss Taylor; paternal grandmother, Sue (Tom) Thye; and uncle, Kennith Pratt.

KT was preceded in death by his grandpa, Ronald Pratt.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.