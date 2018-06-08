September 30, 1958-May 26, 2018
BLOOMFIELD, Iowa - Keith Krenz, 59, died Saturday, May 26, 2018, at the University of Iowa Hospital of Pancreatic Cancer. His body has been cremated.
Keith was born September 30, 1958, in Davenport, Iowa, to Harold and Carol (Wallace) Krenz. Keith enjoyed fishing and hunting and was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. He was a 1977 graduate of Louisa Muscatine High School.
Keith is survived by his son, Lcpl/E-3 River Krenz, of New Orleans, Louisiana, originally from Muscatine, a brother, Rick (Deb) Krenz of Bloomfield, Iowa, a sister Vickie (Wayne) Haynes of Nixa, Missouri, a brother Tom Krenz of Muscatine, a sister, Kip (Jim) Trader, of Columbus Junction, Iowa, a brother, Kelly (Cindy) of Letts, Iowa, and many nieces and nephews.
Keith was preceded in death by his wife, Lori (Dahms) Krenz, his father and mother, Harold and Carol, and a brother, Ron Krenz of San Jose, California.
Celebration of Life June 10, 2018, at the American Legion, 110 S Houser Street, Muscatine, Iowa, from 1-5 p.m.