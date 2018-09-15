Keli J. Shropshire

September 12, 2018
IOWA CITY — Keli J. (Eldridge) Shropshire, 49, of Iowa City died Wednesday, September 12, 2018, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City after a very courageous journey with cancer.
Services celebrating Keli's life will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 18, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City where there will be a visitation Tuesday from 4 until the 7 p.m. service time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Keli's memory to the Washington County, Iowa Animal Shelter. For a more complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with her family please go to the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.