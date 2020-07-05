Kelli “Dinger” A. Horch

August 31, 1978-June 30, 2020
DAVENPORT -- Kelli A. “Dinger” Horch, 41, of Davenport, Iowa, formerly of Dubuque, died by suicide on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
A memorial for friends and family will be held at a later date. The Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road is in entrusted with arrangements.
Kelli was born on August 31, 1978, the daughter of Steven and Debra (Clough) Horch and graduated from Stephen Hempstead High School in 1996. She held an Associate Degree in Social Work (NICC), a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration (Loras College), and a Master's Degree in Business Administration (University of Dubuque), but she was far more proud of the thousands of airline miles and concert ticket stubs she accumulated over the years with family and friends.
Kelli began working at Mt. Carmel at the age of 14 and continued to do so, nights and weekends, for many years. With the help and encouragement of her mentor, Arnie Honkamp, she started a career in Human Resources at Honkamp Kruger and Company. Most recently, she worked at the Good Samaritan Society as the Director of Finance, but previously served as their Director of Human Resources. Kelli also briefly taught master's level evening classes at the University of Dubuque until discovering roller derby. When it came to the Dubuque Bomb Squad, it was love at first skate.
Kelli was a ridiculously photogenic kind soul and a fantastic pen pal who touched many lives. In her final letter she asked everyone to “be brave, be yourself, and love each other unconditionally.”
She is survived by her parents, Steve and Debra Horch; sister, Manda Mattoon; niece, Devin Mattoon; and nephew, Andrew Mattoon; her girlfriend, Karol “KP” Patrick, and her children, Wyatt Patrick and Silas Spengler; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; and her beloved, fur babies, Pepe, Speck, and Penni.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Fred and Betts Horch; Milt and Iris Clough; and fur babies Sidney Bean and King Louis III.
In lieu of flowers; she asked that memorials be given to the Good Samaritan Society - Davenport.
Kelli's family would like to extend a special thank you to Natasha Gilbert for her friendship and to Jake Schubert and Jess Jewett for their love and support.
A special note from her family:
We understand it may be uncomfortable to see the word suicide in an obituary; we also believe it should be talked about and not stigmatized or hidden. Kelli struggled several years with mental health; and while we want to acknowledge and honor her successes, we also need to recognize the toll depression and anxiety took on her life. The worst part about having a mental illness is people expect you to behave as if you don't. So, if you or a loved one are struggling, know you are not alone. Reach out. Call 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to 741741 to connect with a crisis counselor.
