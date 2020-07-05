Kelli “Dinger” A. Horch

We understand it may be uncomfortable to see the word suicide in an obituary; we also believe it should be talked about and not stigmatized or hidden. Kelli struggled several years with mental health; and while we want to acknowledge and honor her successes, we also need to recognize the toll depression and anxiety took on her life. The worst part about having a mental illness is people expect you to behave as if you don't. So, if you or a loved one are struggling, know you are not alone. Reach out. Call 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to 741741 to connect with a crisis counselor.