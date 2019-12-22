August 17, 1959-December 16, 2019

CHARLOTTE -- Kelly D'Ann Brusven, 60, of Charlotte, died peacefully in her home on December 16, 2019.

Kelly was born August 17, 1959, at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, to Teddy and Elise (Johnson) Blair. She was an Army Brat and grew up wherever her daddy's orders sent them, including Japan, Alabama, New Mexico, Arizona, Thailand, Virginia, Germany, Washington and Texas.

She attended high school in Zweibrucken, Germany, and Lakewood, Wash., graduating in 1978. She earned Diplomas in Practical Nursing and Medical Office Assisting from Bates Technical College of Tacoma, Wash., Associate Degrees of Applied Science for Physical Therapy Assistant from Scott Community College, and an Associate Nursing Degree from Clinton Community College.

On February 22, 1985, she married Todd Brusven in the Army Chapel at Red River Army Depot, Texarkana, Texas.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Through the years, Kelly worked in various capacities for health care providers including Neurology Consultants, Psychology Consultants, Community Care, Genesis Health Care, Eagle Point Nursing Center and Trinity Hospital. She retired from practice in 2009.