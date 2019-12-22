August 17, 1959-December 16, 2019
CHARLOTTE -- Kelly D'Ann Brusven, 60, of Charlotte, died peacefully in her home on December 16, 2019.
Kelly was born August 17, 1959, at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, to Teddy and Elise (Johnson) Blair. She was an Army Brat and grew up wherever her daddy's orders sent them, including Japan, Alabama, New Mexico, Arizona, Thailand, Virginia, Germany, Washington and Texas.
She attended high school in Zweibrucken, Germany, and Lakewood, Wash., graduating in 1978. She earned Diplomas in Practical Nursing and Medical Office Assisting from Bates Technical College of Tacoma, Wash., Associate Degrees of Applied Science for Physical Therapy Assistant from Scott Community College, and an Associate Nursing Degree from Clinton Community College.
On February 22, 1985, she married Todd Brusven in the Army Chapel at Red River Army Depot, Texarkana, Texas.
Through the years, Kelly worked in various capacities for health care providers including Neurology Consultants, Psychology Consultants, Community Care, Genesis Health Care, Eagle Point Nursing Center and Trinity Hospital. She retired from practice in 2009.
Kelly treasured time spent with her family above all else. She loved all animals and surrounded herself with pets, dogs, cats, birds, miniature horses and at one time, a llama. She practiced Karate for more than ten years, and later, enjoyed visiting Jane's Place.
She was preceded in death by her father, Teddy Blair, and father-in-law, Jerald Brusven.
Kelly is survived by her husband Todd of Charlotte; mother Elise Blair of Clovis, N.M.; siblings, cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family.
A memorial visitation will be held at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt, Iowa, from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020, in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to the Alzheimer's Association.