April 17, 1984–May 7, 2020
HEYWORTH -- Kelly M. Holevoet, 36, of Heyworth, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center as the result of a sudden cardiac event.
A drive-through Celebration of Life will be held at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home in Bloomington on Friday, May 15, from 5:00-7:30 p.m. All family and friends are welcome to pay their respects and share their fondest story of Kelly. A private funeral and mass will be held at St. Patrick Church of Merna on Saturday, May 16, with a procession to Randolph Township Cemetery immediately thereafter.
Kelly was born on April 17, 1984, in Geneseo, Ill., to Randy and Kim (Vandersnick) VanMeenen. She married Bryn Holevoet on June 2, 2007. He currently resides in Heyworth.
Kelly is survived by her husband, Bryn, and their three beautiful children: London (10), Kennedy (7) and Beckett (4). She is also survived by her parents, Randy and Kim VanMeenen; her grandmother, Ines Vandersnick; her sister, Terri VanMeenen; her father and mother in-law, Ron and Sue Holevoet; her aunts and uncles: Dwaine (Janice) VanMeenen, Larry (Caryn) Vandersnick, and Jason Vandersnick; her cousins: Christi (Brett) Reed, Beth (Phil) Unes, Laura (Troy) VanHyfte, Chris (Brooke) Vandersnick, Connor Vandersnick, Kylee Vandersnick, Ashtyn Vandersnick; her brother and sister-in-law, Brett and Jennifer Winkeler and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her dear friend and grandmother, Dorothy VanMeenen, as well as by her two grandfathers, Edward VanMeenen and Duane Vandersnick; and her uncle, Mike Vandersnick.
Kelly was a remarkable mother, wife, daughter, sister, and friend. She considered herself fortunate to be there for others and felt truly blessed to have so many great people in her life. Kelly will be missed by many.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Holevoet Children GoFundMe (https:////www.gofundme.com//f//bryn-holevoet-family) setup to help provide for London, Kennedy and Beckett’s college expenses.
To view Kelly’s full obituary, please visit carmodyflynn.com.
