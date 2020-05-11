× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 17, 1984–May 7, 2020

HEYWORTH -- Kelly M. Holevoet, 36, of Heyworth, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center as the result of a sudden cardiac event.

A drive-through Celebration of Life will be held at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home in Bloomington on Friday, May 15, from 5:00-7:30 p.m. All family and friends are welcome to pay their respects and share their fondest story of Kelly. A private funeral and mass will be held at St. Patrick Church of Merna on Saturday, May 16, with a procession to Randolph Township Cemetery immediately thereafter.

Kelly was born on April 17, 1984, in Geneseo, Ill., to Randy and Kim (Vandersnick) VanMeenen. She married Bryn Holevoet on June 2, 2007. He currently resides in Heyworth.