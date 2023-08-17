Kem G. Jackson

September 7, 1943 - August 13, 2023

Kem G. Jackson, 79, of Geneseo, Illinois, passed away on August 13, 2023, at his son's home surrounded by family.

Per his wishes Kem will be cremated and a celebration of his life will be held at Grease Monkeys (Colona) on September 9, 2023, from 3-5 p.m., you are more than welcome to stay afterwards. Private burial will be held at Oakwood Cemetery-Geneseo.

Vandemore Funeral Home & Crematory-Geneseo Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials can be made to the Kem Jackson Memorial Fund to help with upkeep at Kemmis Cemetery in Prophetstown, Illinois.

Condolences can be left at www.vandemorefuneralhome.com.

Kem was born in Geneseo, Illinois, on September 7, 1943, the son of Garland and Edna (Kemmis) Jackson. He graduated from Geneseo High School Class of 1961. He married Judith Dorn on September 7, 1963, and she preceded him in death on July 24, 1991. Kem worked at John Deere for 33 years until retiring in 1999. He loved to garden and do yard work, woodworking, collecting toy cars and semis and drinking his Budweiser. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, and NASCAR fan. Kem also loved spending time with his grandchildren and taking care of Kemmis Cemetery in Prophetstown.

Those left to cherish his memory are children: Korby (Priscilla) Jackson of Davenport, Iowa, Karla (Scott) Graham of Colona; sister, Kay Sanders of Prophetstown; grandchildren: Ethan Jackson, Bailey Jackson; and nephew, Brian (Sarah) Dorn; nieces: Rhonda (Doug) Bartz, Jill (Chad) Sanders Colgan, Stephanie (Justin) Smith, Kelsie (Peter) Hagermoser and Kim Dorn.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Judy Jackson; son, Kraig Jackson; and brother-in-law, Ron "Poochie" Sanders.