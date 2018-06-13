Ken C. Harkins

October 21, 1956-June 10, 2018
DAVENPORT — If you knew Ken “Buff” Harkins, 61, of Davenport, he most likely knew you, your mother's maiden name, your neighbor when you were 5, and the year you graduated high school. If you also knew Ken, you knew that he would have done anything for his friends.
Please join Ken's friends and family in a celebration of his life on Saturday, June 16, at the Firehouse Bar and Grill, 2006 Hickory Grove Road, Davenport from 1-5 p.m. This is where Ken, and the love of his life of 13 years, Polly McDowell, loved to meet with friends and win euchre tournaments. Ken passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, June 10, 2018.
Ken was born on October 21, 1956, in Davenport, to Max and Helen (Ellison) Harkins. Ken worked in the golf industry representing Titleist and Tommy Armour for several years. His passion for golf stuck with him his entire life.
After leaving the golf industry, Ken pursued a career in real estate with Mel Foster. Ken, being a true “jack of all trades,” decided after leaving Mel Foster to go into business with Polly, and together they owned and operated the Rusty Nail from 2010 to 2015.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Tee Program or Handicapped Development Center.
Among survivors are his partner in life, Polly; step-children, Morgan and Daniel Derby; sisters, Ruth Ann (Tom) Gianneschi, Hawaii, and Lisa (Don) Jiran, Idaho; many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews; his canine children, Lucy and Linus; and many special friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Anita Harkins; and his nephew, Chris Ott. May they rest in peace.
Online condolences and remembrances may be expressed to the family by visiting Ken's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.