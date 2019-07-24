July 13, 1964-July 9, 2019
BETTENDORF - Kendall W. Jacobs, 54, of Bettendorf passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at his residence.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. noon until 1 p.m before the service time at the funeral home. Private inurnment will be at Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to his children.
Kendall was born on July 13, 1964, in Muscatine, Iowa, the son of William and Carol (Sedwick) Jacobs. He was a graduate of Bettendorf High School and Hamilton Technical College. Kendall was a proud member of IBEW Local 288. Kendall loved his dog Jersey Girl and to BBQ.
Those left to honor his memory are his mother, Carol Jacobs of Bettendorf; children, Torie Bolender of Independence, Iowa, Kylie (James) Clendenen of Independence, Ian (Jessica) Jacobs of Marion, Iowa; nine grandchildren, Tyler, Austyn, Phillip, and Aleayah Jacobs, Brooklyn, Tyler, London, and Jocelin Clendenen, Aryeana Bolender; sister, Jennifer (Robert) Chitwood of Bettendorf.
He was preceded in death by his father and granddaughter Alexa Jacobs.
