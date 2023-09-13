Kenneth A. Hostens

Nov. 27, 1956 - July 11, 2023

DAVENPORT - Kenneth A. Hostens, 66, of Davenport, passed away on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Genesis East Medical Center.

Per his wishes he will be cremated. A memorial visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. on September 18, 2023, at Weerts Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com.

Kenneth was born on November 27, 1956, in Davenport to Arthur and Shirley (Speth) Hostens. He graduated from Bettendorf High School in 1976. Kenneth was a retired HVAC maintenance worker.

In his younger years, Kenneth raced four wheel motorcycles. His hobbies also included assembling model cars. He enjoyed the simple pleasures in life and spending time with his family.

Those left to honor his memory include his sons: Zachery (Anna) Hostens of Davenport and Nicholas Hostens of Portland, Oregon; grandchildren: Autumn, Camryn, Tyler, Carter; and sister, Kathleen Winters of Bettendorf.

He was preceded in death by his parents.