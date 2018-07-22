Kenneth Cousino

Kenneth N. Cousino
December 14, 1951-July 18, 2018
ELDRIDGE — Kenneth N. Cousino, 66, of Eldridge, passed away on Wednesday, July 18, 2018, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
A service to celebrate his life will be held at 7 p.m. today at One Voice Q-C (formerly the Quad-Cities Prayer Center), 320 W. Kimberly Road, #510, in Davenport. It is in NorthPark Mall near Sears, facing Kimberly Road. Ken's family will receive friends from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Memorials may be made to the family.
Ken was born December 14, 1951, in Toledo, Ohio, the son of Lester and Therese (Buck) Cousino. He was united in marriage to Terri L. Shellabarger on September 17, 1988, in Shakopee, Minnesota.
Ken had been a self-employed tradesman for most of his life until becoming the student-built home teacher at North Scott High School in Eldridge in 2014. He had been an elder at Passion Church and had volunteered with Joy Prison Ministry.
An avid outdoorsman and artist, he enjoyed his missionary work and the company of his friends and family.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Terri; his daughters and sons-in-law, Aimee and Bryan Miller and Jessica and Karl Powers; his sons and daughters-in-law, Jason and Rachelle Cousino and James and Brandy Simmons; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his sisters, Christine Sharp, Karen Clark and Connie Arnould; and his brothers, Steve Cousino and David Cousino.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Roger Cousino.
