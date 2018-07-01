Kenneth Froeschle, Jr.

February 3, 1940-June 28, 2018
BETTENDORF - Kenneth W. Froeschle, Jr., 78, of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away Thursday, June 28, 2018, at his residence. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday at Bettendorf Christian Church. Visitation will be held from 1-5 p.m. on Monday at the church. Private graveside services will be held at a later date in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family.
Ken was born on February 3, 1940, in Davenport, the son of Kenneth and step-mother, Cleova (Smith) Froeschle, Sr. He was united in marriage to Shari Egyed on February 24, 1979, in McKees, Pennsylvania. Ken worked at Flick's in Bettendorf and later owned and operated Ken's Skelly Service Station. Prior to his retirement in 2006, he worked for Illowa Enterprises for 30 years as Vice President and Operations Manager. Ken served as former Master of the Masonic Lodge, Bettendorf, where he was an integral part of the construction of the lodge. He was also a member of Bettendorf Christian Church.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Shari Froeschle of Bettendorf; daughters, Bonnie (Duane) Lester of Davenport, Linda (Ken) Tschappat of Aurora, Colorado, Jennifer (Jodie) Clague of Kewanee, Illinois; mother-in-law, Betty Joe Wright of Bettendorf; first wife, Arlene Griswold of Davenport, 7 grandchildren, Nicholas Lester, Nathan (Chrissy) Lester, Christina (Tony) Krause, Brandon Tschappat, Alexandria Tschappat, Joanna Clague, Jennifer Hope (Kyle) Heuertz; 13 great-grandchildren, Kobe, Madison, Hannah, Emily, Alexus, Kammie, Maleiki, Alexis, Paisley, Aaliyah, Jesse, Kyson, Atkin.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Wayne Froeschle; brothers, George and Clyde Froeschle; and nephew, George “Georgie” Froeschle.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Kenneth's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.