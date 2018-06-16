Kenneth Geurink

August 17, 1942-June 15, 2018
STOCKTON, Iowa — Kenneth L. Geurink, 75, of Stockton, Iowa, passed away Friday, June 15, 2018, at his home.
Kenneth was born in Davenport on August 17, 1942, to Clarence and Norma (Illian) Geurink.
Ken graduated from Davenport High School in 1960 and attended Iowa State University. Ken married Cheri S. Dicken on November 24, 1980, in Davenport, IA.
He farmed grain and raised hogs in Muscatine and Scott counties his entire life.
Ken was a former member of the Davenport Elks Lodge. In his younger years, he played fast pitch softball and was a lifelong bowler. He was a member of the Muscatine County Farm Bureau and a supporter of the Fulton Township 4-H. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeye and Chicago Cubs fan.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Ken is survived by his wife, Cheri, and his son, Tyler Geurink, both of Stockton; brother, Donald (Cindy) Geurink of East Moline; his sister, Beverly (Myron) Lensch of Davenport; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in his memory and may be mailed to the family.