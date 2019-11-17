February 21, 1924-November 7, 2019
BETTENDORF - Kenneth Harlan Wolverton, 95, died on November 7 at Trinity Hospital, Bettendorf. For full obituary and to leave online condolences, please visit www.rungemortuary.com.
Ken was born in Davenport, Iowa, son of George H. Wolverton and Ruth M. (Beaucock) Wolverton on Feb 21, 1924. During his childhood, he worked on a farm and drove a school bus at age 15. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1943 to 1946, stationed in Europe serving in WWII. After returning home from the war, he graduated from the University of Wisconsion in Madison where he met the love of his life, Edythe M. Williams. They married on Nov 25, 1950. They moved to Savanna, Ill., to work at the Savanna Army Depot and then moved to Moline, Ill., to work as an Engineer at Ametek INC. in East Moline. Together they raised 4 children in Moline until he was transferred to Arlington, Texas, retiring in 1981.
With support of family, together they built their retirement home on Cedar Creek Lake near Trinidad, Texas. They lived many wonderful years on the lake, enjoying their time together, entertaining family and friends, daily happy hours on their deck, boating, fishing and loving each other. They both returned to Bettendorf, Iowa, in 2008 and lived at the Fountains Senior Living.
He is preceded in death by his wife, parents, sister (June Rothlauf) and brother (Dale Wolverton).
Survivors include Judy (Bob) Bebber, Westminster, Colo., Jan (Jim) Jeffery, Moline, Ill., Jim (Beth Pierce) Wolverton, Austin, Texas, and Jack (Kate) Wolverton, Pace, Fla.; 8 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
There will be a private family burial at a later date where he will be buried at the RIA Cemetery along with the love of his life. Together forever!