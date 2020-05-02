× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

July 21, 1935-April 30, 2020

WALCOTT -- Kenneth J. Tank, 84, of Walcott, Iowa, passed away on April 30, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Per his wishes, cremation rights have been accorded. Inurnment will take place at Pine Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be left to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Maysville Fire Department or North Scott Educational Fund. Online condolences may be left at www.weertsfh.com. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.

Ken was born July 21, 1935, in Davenport, Iowa, to Robert and Velma (Jebens) Tank. He graduated from Davenport High School. He earned a degree from Iowa State College and went on to serve in the Iowa National Guard. Ken was united in marriage to Annette Schiffke on May 3, 1959, in Davenport. Together, they farmed for more than 50 years. He was a sales representative for Pioneer Seed for 23 years and additionally, a long time board member of the Mississippi Valley Fair and American Mutual Insurance Association.

His memberships included St. Paul Lutheran Church, Deer Valley Collectors, NS Rotary, Skat and Sheephead Card Clubs. Ken was a member of 4-H in his youth and later became a 4-H leader. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Iowa State Cyclones fan. Go Cyclones! His greatest enjoyment was family, agriculture and antique farm equipment.