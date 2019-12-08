January 21, 1930-December 4, 2019

DAVENPORT -- Kenneth Mark Bachelder, 89, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the mortuary. Please dress in casual attire. He will be laid to rest in National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Kenneth was born on January 21, 1930, to Ralph and Hazel (Steffa) Bachelder in Davenport, Iowa. He was united in marriage to Rose Chrissinger on June 14, 1952, in Davenport.

Kenneth was a kind, loving, simple man with a big heart. He was just like MacGyver, he could fix anything and proper tools were overrated. He loved teaching and entertaining his grandchildren. Family meant everything to him.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 67 years, Rose Marie Bachelder of Davenport, Iowa; daughter, Shari Bribriesco of Davenport, Iowa; son, Scott (Diane) Bachelder of Payson, Ariz.; grandchildren: Kathy Griffin, Kari Werner, Kory Griffin, Brianna Bachelder, Kristina Oliver, Adrianna Radford and Hannah Bachelder; and eighteen great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Tim Bribriesco; and eight siblings.