January 20, 1943- April 3, 2020

BLUE GRASS -- Kenneth W. Adomat Sr., age 77, of Blue Grass, Iowa, died on Friday, April 3, 2020, after chronic health issues led to pneumonia and respiratory failure.

Born to the late William and Helen Adomat, Kenneth grew up in Davenport, Iowa. He was a member of the inaugural senior class of West High School. Following graduation in 1961, Kenneth entered the U.S. Navy and served two years before an honorable medical discharge. He attended Eastern Iowa Community College and in 1970 graduated from the Rock Island Arsenal Apprentice Program. Kenneth worked many years as a machinist. After retiring from the Arsenal, he worked several years as a school bus and bookmobile driver.

Kenneth married Anita Conklin on May 11, 1968. In 1972, they moved to Blue Grass where they raised their two daughters and son.

Grateful to have shared his life are Anita, his wife for over 50 years; his daughters, Karen (Jay) Schroeder of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Angie (Dale) Burton of Blue Grass; his son, Kenneth Jr. (Amber) of Walcott, Iowa; his brother, Richard (Jean) Adomat of Bluffton, S.C.; his sister, Shirley Sittler of Waukesha, Wis.; his grandchildren Alexis, Kaitlynn, Abby, Ethan, Andrew and Kaleb; and his great-grandchildren Jayce, Bentley and Jaxson.