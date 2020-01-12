August 28, 1929-January 10, 2020
DAVENPORT -- Kenneth W. Kellner, 90, passed away peacefully at Morningside Health Center, January 10, 2020.
He was born on August 28, 1929, in Kohler, to the late William F. and Hulda (Schmidt) Kellner.
Ken served his country by enlisting in the Navy at age 17 and the Army at age 21. Highlights commemorating his service included the inscription of his name on the Veterans' Memorial and by traveling on an Honor Flight trip with his brother Jerry. Ken had never married and always expressed great pride in nieces and nephews and loved them all as his children.
Also of great importance to Ken were the friendships he continued to share over many years and many miles in Iowa, Arizona and Sheboygan. His friends at Oscar Mayer, from where he retired after 25 years, were very special to Ken. He was a Packer Backer, tried and true and attended many games. As a season ticket holder, he would travel from Davenport, Iowa, to Lambeau Field to cheer on the Pack.
Ken is survived by his sister, Barbara (Eugene) Heller, and eleven nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Kellner; his brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Terry Kellner; and his niece, Michele Heller.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, January 13, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church. A time of visitation and support will be held at the church from 1 p.m. until the time of Mass.
In lieu of flowers or a memorial, Ken would like you to perform acts of kindness as often as you can.
