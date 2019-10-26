November 9, 1935-October 20, 2019
DAVENPORT - The family of Kenneth Zimney is deeply saddened to announce his death on October 20, 2019, at Unity Point Hospital in Bettendorf, Iowa. Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Kenneth was born on November 9, 1935, to Anton and Helena Zimney in LaSalle, Illinois. He was the youngest of 7 siblings.
Kenneth proudly served in the United States Army.
He married Carolyn Serri in 1963. They celebrated their 56th anniversary in August 2019.
Kenneth graduated from St. Ambrose College in Davenport, Iowa,in 1965 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education.
He was a well-respected teacher who touched the lives of hundreds of students at Washington, Buchanan and Wilson Elementary Schools in Davenport.
During his teaching career, he obtained a Master’s Degree in Interdisciplinary Studies at Western Illinois University.
He belonged to numerous professional teaching organizations.
Our dad was simply the greatest dad in the world. He was very devoted to his family. He was a loyal, loving and hardworking husband to our mother. His love extended to his 3 grandchildren.
After retirement, he enjoyed traveling with our mother and spending time with his grandchildren.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Carolyn, his daughter Rachel (Mark) Manuel, his son Jon (Theresa) Zimney, his 3 wonderful grandchildren Elliott Manuel, Marissa Zimney and Franki Manuel. He is also survived by one brother, Arthur Zimney, in Peoria, Illinois, and his many nieces and nephews.
Kenneth leaves behind a legacy of love to his family that will last forever.
In honoring his last wish, Kenneth has requested a private family burial.
Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at Cunnick-Collins.com.