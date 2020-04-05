× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 31, 2020

BETTENDORF -- Kenny L. Parker, 65, of Bettendorf, died unexpectedly Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Trinity, Bettendorf.

Keeping with his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and a family memorial service will take place at a later date. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Kenny was born in January, 1955 in La Rochelle, France, a son of Loree S. and Marilyn B. (Bornholdt) Parker. He earned his bachelor's degree in history from the University of Miami of Ohio.

Kenny was the general manger of Olive Garden throughout the Midwest, which brought him to the Quad Cities in the late 80s. In conjunction with his job at Olive Garden, he was able to share his love of cooking with a regular segment on WQAD Channel 8. He began working at Hy-Vee, West Locust, in the late 90s and had recently transferred to the 53rd and Utica Ridge location.

In addition to cooking, Kenny enjoyed painting, indie music, and loved a good glass of wine and fine cheese. He spent many years as a Volunteer Committee Chair for the Bix 7, he was active with Festival of Trees, and he was also the director of the Homeowners Association of Georgian Square East. Above all else, Kenny was a loving father to his sons and their families.