November 5, 1947-December 20, 2019

MUSCATINE — Kevin DeVore, 72, of Muscatine, passed away on December 20, 2019, at his home. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at noon at the Muscatine American Legion. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in Kevin's name. Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Muscatine is caring for Kevin's arrangements and family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Kevin Lee DeVore was born on November 5, 1947, in Iowa City, the son of Earl and Kathleen (Pey) DeVore. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, and was awarded the Purple Heart. Kevin retired from HON Industries after 39 years. After his retirement he was a self-employed truck driver. Kevin enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting and most of all, spending time with his family.

Kevin will be missed by his wife Evelyn of Muscatine, daughter, Sherri (Gordon) Conaway of Muscatine; grandchildren, Ryan (fiancée Jenny) DeVore and Caitlin Conaway; great-grandchildren, Holden and Morgan; sisters, Kathy (Allan) Dlouhy of Tipton and Pat (George) Lueras of Tuscon, Ariz.; many extended family and friends.

Kevin was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Michael DeVore.