December 2, 1934-May 8, 2019
MOLINE - Kevin M. Stokeld, 84, of Moline, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at home surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. on Friday, June 21, in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. A private family mass will be held later at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Moline. Memorials may be made to WVIK/APRIS or the Salvation Army.
Kevin was born in Middlesbrough, England, on December 2, 1934, (accompanied with twin sister Theresa) to Frederick and Beryl (Metcalf) Stokeld. After graduating from Ushaw College, Durham, England, and two years of National Service in the RAF, Kevin immigrated to Canada and the University of Toronto. In 1959, he immigrated to Chicago, where he worked for Brunswick and US Gypsum. In 1968, he joined John Deere, where he continued his profession in insurance and employee benefits. In 1984, Kevin and partners started Accuscript Co., a mail order pharmacy, and Stokeld Co. for claims management.
Kevin married Diane Journey on October 17, 1964. His interests were reading, classical music and traveling, and he volunteered time to United Way, TEC, Cursillo and working with young people. Kevin will be missed by all who knew him for his intelligence, singing, whistling and "storytelling."
Kevin is survived by his wife; daughters, Jennifer Broccolo and her husband Andrew of Wilmette, Illinois, and Jessica Stokeld of Denver, Colorado; beloved grandchildren, Maddie, Bella, and Luke Broccolo and Ava Stokeld Taylor; six brothers; six sisters; and many nieces and nephews and their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and one sister.
Kevin's family wishes to thank Trinity Hospice and Vikki Mays and the nurses who provided care and love beyond all expectations