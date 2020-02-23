September 1, 1977-February 14, 2020
BLUE GRASS -- Kevin Michael Soppe, 42, unexpectedly passed away peacefully at home in Blue Grass, Iowa, Friday, February 14, 2020.
Visitation will be Friday, February 28, from 4 – 8 p.m. with Funeral services on Saturday, February 29th, at 2 p.m. at Runge Mortuary. To honor his wishes, the family requests visitors to dress casually. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Soppe family. Cremation will be accorded at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortaury.com.
Kevin was born on September 1, 1977, to Michael and Judy (Kolwey) Soppe. He worked as a sprinkler fitter apprentice for Local 669 and he attended West High, “sometimes.”
Kevin was united in marriage to Sara Sandoval on March 27, 2003, and later became happy co-parents. His happiest day was April 29, 2003, when he became a dad. December 2017, he and Cynthia began to share their lives together.
Kevin's interests were motorcycles, vintage bicycles, he was an avid card and game player and was known for wheelies. He enjoyed music especially Motley Crue and horror movies and was known for playing pranks. He enjoyed spending time with family and many great friends.
Kevin is survived by daughter, Tiara of Blue Grass; bonus son, Chandler Carpenter of Davenport, parents, Michael and Judy Soppe of Davenport; co-parent Sara Sandoval-Riggs of Blue Grass; girlfriend Cynthia Davis and her three children; Emma, Ethan and Emmett and many great friends.
Kevin was preceded in death by his grandparents.