September 1, 1977-February 14, 2020

BLUE GRASS -- Kevin Michael Soppe, 42, unexpectedly passed away peacefully at home in Blue Grass, Iowa, Friday, February 14, 2020.

Visitation will be Friday, February 28, from 4 – 8 p.m. with Funeral services on Saturday, February 29th, at 2 p.m. at Runge Mortuary. To honor his wishes, the family requests visitors to dress casually. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Soppe family. Cremation will be accorded at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortaury.com.

Kevin was born on September 1, 1977, to Michael and Judy (Kolwey) Soppe. He worked as a sprinkler fitter apprentice for Local 669 and he attended West High, “sometimes.”

Kevin was united in marriage to Sara Sandoval on March 27, 2003, and later became happy co-parents. His happiest day was April 29, 2003, when he became a dad. December 2017, he and Cynthia began to share their lives together.

Kevin's interests were motorcycles, vintage bicycles, he was an avid card and game player and was known for wheelies. He enjoyed music especially Motley Crue and horror movies and was known for playing pranks. He enjoyed spending time with family and many great friends.