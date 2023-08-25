Kevin Wayne Ziegler

Kevin Wayne Ziegler passed away Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at The Blossoms - Hot Springs.

Kevin was born in Moline, IL, and baptized at Asbury Methodist Church, Bettendorf, IA. He graduated from Central High School and served 16 years in the Army Reserve. His passion was history, biblical studies and reading.

Preceded in death by his mother, Aurelle Ziegler; and survived by his father, Wayne Ziegler; sisters: Vanessa Ziegler, Shelia Snook (Tom); daughters: Rebecca Girardin, Lydia Riley, Naomi Ziegler, Martha Ziegler; and ten grandchildren.

Services in the Quad Cities, IA, at later date.

