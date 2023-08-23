Kevin Wayne Ziegler

January 19, 1957 - August 15, 2023

Kevin Wayne Ziegler passed away Tuesday August 15, 2023 at The Blossoms- Hot Springs Nursing Center.

Kevin was born in Moline, IL on January 19, 1957 and baptized at Asbury Methodist Church, Bettendorf, IA.

He graduated from Central High School. Kevin served 16 years in the Army Reserve. His passion was history, biblical studies and reading.

He is preceded in death by his mother Aurelle Ziegler. Kevin is survived by his father Wayne Ziegler, sisters Vanessa Ziegler, Shelia Snook (husband Tom). Daughters: Rebecca Girardin, Lydia Riley, Naomi Ziegler, Martha Ziegler. He has 10 grandchildren.

Services and celebration of life will be in the Quad Cities, IA at a later date. Visit Kevin's online guestbook at www.smithfamilycares.com