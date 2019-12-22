August 18, 1956-December 17, 2019

DIXON -- Kim Elizabeth Evans-Dahms, 63, of Dixon, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

Per her request, cremation rites will be accorded. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Dixon Volunteer Fire Department or Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Kim was born August 18, 1956, in Davenport to Robert (Bobby) and Arlene (Gollnitz) Evans. They resided near West Lake for many years. Kim attended Walcott Elementary School where she played Dad's Club Softball as a catcher. She was too short for the outfield. She then attended West High School, where she excelled in academics. In her senior year, she worked for the drop-in- school. After her graduation, she worked for the International Chiropractic Society. From there, she went to work at John Deere and ended up at their corporate offices in Moline. She had worked for Tim Van Dorn and finally with Mark Robbins.

Kim was an excellent cook, participating in many chili cook-offs. Her shining moment came when she won the Farm Bureau Cook Off at the Iowa State Fair. She participated at the county level for several years before advancing to the state level where she won the crown.