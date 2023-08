Kim Holman

Celebration of life planned September 9, 2023, at R.I. Boat Club from 3-7 p.m. Kim was very artistic and loved to paint.

Kim is survived by daughter, Kayla; and grandsons: Anthony and Lukas Beckman; siblings: Jennifer David (Jerry), Mark Sersland (Kim Block), and Tammy Sersland; along with many nieces and nephews; and special great-nephew, Kaiden; and her special friend, Mary Jo Oliver; proceeded in death by her parents, Herbert and Alice Sersland; sisters: Jackie Moore and Nancy Bradley.