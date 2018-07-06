November 28, 1987-July 2, 2018
ROCK ISLAND — Kinina S. Kinser Park, 30, of Rock Island, passed away unexpectedly Monday, July 2, 2018, at Trinity Rock Island. Kinina's family will greet friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, July 7, 2018, at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. At 1 p.m. there will be a time to share memories. Memorials may be made to an education fund for her daughters.
Kinina Susanne Kinser was born on November 28, 1987, in Davenport. She was the daughter of Jerry J. and Susan J. (Mesmer) Kinser. She graduated from St. Ambrose University with a degree in elementary and special education. She had previously worked with special needs children before staying at home to care and love her daughters, Isla and Everly.
She married Jacob J. Park on October 25, 2013, at Black Hawk Lodge, Rock Island.
Kinina was spontaneous and sweet with a huge heart, always willing to help in a time of need. She had a unique laugh that you could pick out of a crowd. She enjoyed camping, farmers markets, going out to eat, and activities with her daughters.
Kinina is survived by her husband, Jacob; daughters, Isla and Everly, all of Rock Island; siblings, Lisa (James) Jansen, Rock Island, James (Angela) Kinser, Prior Lake, Minnesota, Brian (Marsha) Kinser, Iowa City, Krystal (Michael) Marchand, Virginia Beach, Virginia, Heather Kinser, Iowa City, Garth (fiancé Samantha Burke) Kinser, Bettendorf; Karie (Tom) Gorbett, Georgetown, Kentucky, Kayla (Matt) Green,Denver, Colorado, Sarah Brown, Grand Mound, Iowa, Christopher Bennett, Mitchellville, Iowa; niece, Emily Jansen; great aunt, Karen Sexton, Davenport; mother-in-law, Penny Park, Alexis, Illinois; father-in-law, Tim “Butch” (Donna) Park, Geneseo, Illinois; brother-in-law, Noah Park, Silvis; and a special friend, Angela (Iaian) Bock, Cedar Rapids.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
