November 12, 1942-January 4, 2019
DAVENPORT - Kittie R. Mooney, 76, of Davenport, passed away Friday, January 4, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Memorial visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, January 8, 2019, at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 9, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Davenport, Iowa.
Kittie R. Quandt was born November 12, 1942, in Davenport, a daughter of Gerald and Kittie (Huginin) Quandt. She was united in marriage to Gerald “Jerry” Mooney at St. Anthony's on July 29, 1961. Kittie and Jerry raised their family in Davenport before relocating to Houston, Texas, for twenty years. They returned home to be with family in 2016.
She was a wife and mother raising her three girls. In her spare time, enjoyed reading gothic novels and mysteries. She loved all kinds of crafts and her favorites included crochet, knitting, and wooden crafts. At the holidays the whole family enjoyed making ornaments together. Her love of plants included her large cactus and succulent collection She also loved animals, especially cats. As empty-nesters Kittie and Jerry took up country dancing, opening up a whole new world to them and brand-new friends. Kittie's most joyous times were spent with her family.
Survivors include her husband Jerry, daughters Kittie (Stephen “Craig”) Mettler, Davenport, Kelly (Shawn) Meyer, Bettendorf, Kathleen Oberhart, Noblesville, Ind.; grandchildren Kittie (Luke) Kjormoe, Alexis (Brian) Dykstra, Josephine “Josie” Meyer, Macy Oberhart; great-grandchildren Gage and Teagan Kjormoe, Easton and Emrie Dykstra; and sister Geraldine Beckley, Davenport.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Wallace and Gary, son-in-law Dan Oberhart, and grandson Riley Oberhart.
Memorials may be made to Children's Miracle Network.
