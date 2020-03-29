June 1, 1952-March 9, 2020

ALEDO -- Lafern Rush (Von) passed away at home on March 9, 2020, in Aledo, Ill.

Von was born 6/1/1952 in DeKalb, Miss., to Shelby Rush, and Eunice Moore Rush Harrington, DeKalb, Miss.

Halligan McCabe Devries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.

Von was a hard worker and had many jobs; he worked as a farmer as a child, caretaker for a chicken farmer, worked at Alcoa and caterpillar, and had his own business as a mechanic and painting cars. His hobby was working on cars. He helped others when he could, and will be missed by many.

He married Ardella Northern in 1971; No children by that marriage.

Life long Love: Mary Ruplinger; children consist of- Jason, Tiffany, Travis, Derrick, Lavell, Chrisann, and Amber.

Bestfriend: Clarice Stancliff

Siblings: Brothers consist of- Leroy Rush, Larry Rush, Henry Rush, Jarvis Rush, Marcus Rush, Lenton Rush and sister consists of- Shelvia Cullum, Doriscene Steele, and Sarah D. Brandyburg.

Preceded in death by his parents; Father-Shelby Rush, Mother- Eunice Moore Rush Harrington, and Brother-Clifton Rush.

A celebration of Life will be held at a later date.