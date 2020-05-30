× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

March 1979-May 24, 2020

REDLAND, Calif. -- Lance Smith, II, 41, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, surrounded by his family and loved ones.

Lance was born in Redlands, Calif., in March 1979. Lance attended school in Yucaipa, and from 6th grade on in Redlands where he had a one-year sabbatical at Davenport West High School. He graduated from Redlands High School in 1997.

Lance loved people, and never met a stranger. He was passionate about cooking, restoring old cars, and watching his son Max wrestle and play baseball.

Lance is survived by his pride and joy, his loving son Max, along with his former wife and Max's mother, Julie Smith. Lance is also survived by his parents, Charleen and Clint Brown of Redlands, Calif., his sister, Stephanie Cortner, brothers Isaac Smith, Cody Smith and Dustin Smith as well as stepbrothers Marco Torres, Kevin Brown and Michael Brown. Lance is also survived by his paternal grandfather, Don Smith and his stepmother Joy Pilcher.

He was preceded in death by his father Lance Smith, Sr.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Davenport. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift for head and neck cancer research to the UCLA Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation (www.cancer.ucla.edu or by calling (310)206-0675). Please designate your gift: "In Memory of Lance Smith II"