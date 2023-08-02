Lanna K. Pike

January 24, 1947 - July 26, 2023

Lanna K. Pike, 76, of Rock Island, passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Rock Island.

Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Friday, August 4, 2023, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Avenue, Rock Island. Visitation will be two-hours prior from 1-3 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Cremation will follow the services. Memorials may be made to the family.

Lanna was born January 24, 1947, in Centerville, Iowa, to Fredrick R. and Geneva I. (Archer) Swarts. She graduated from Centerville High School in 1965. She married Louis Lane Pike in 1967. He preceded her in death in 1993. Lanna worked in sterile processing at Genesis East Medical Center in Davenport for 34 years. She enjoyed reading and sewing. She also liked to follow her family's ancestry.

Those left to cherish Lanna's memory include her daughter, Robin Pike; son and daughter-in-law, Monty and Tammy Pike; grandchildren: Kelly Pike, Jared Richards, Josh Richards, Robert Richards, and Logan Pike; great-grandchildren: Kolton, Karson, Luna, Aaliyah, Josiah, and Annaleseya; sister-in-law, Tammi Swarts; and very close friend, Rhonda Karns.

Lanna was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers: Rick, Danny and Michael Swarts.

Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.wheelanpressly.com.