June 7, 1955-September 11, 2018
MILAN — Larry D. Raymond, 63, of Milan passed away on Tuesday, September 11, 2018, at Trinity Rock Island. A memorial visitation for Mr. Raymond will be Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Private inurnment will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for a memorial fund that will be established at a later date.
Larry was born on June 7, 1955, in Iowa City, the son of Earl and Marilyn (Doerman) Raymond. He married Vicky Noack on May 9, 1981, in Rock Island. Mr. Raymond was a bus monitor for Johannes Bus Service, Rock Island. He enjoyed watching stock car racing, NASCAR and WWE Wrestling. He also enjoyed collecting racing memorabilia.
Survivors include his wife, Vicky; children, Jacqueline (Chris) Geigle, Walcott, Misty Miller, Walcott; grandchildren, Abagail (Trent), Tommi Ann, Gage, Maesi and Myli; several brothers and sisters.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.