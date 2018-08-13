April 21, 1940-August 4, 2018
DAVENPORT - It saddens us to announce that Larry Donald Kemp passed away on Saturday, August 4th, 2018, in Smyrna, Tenn.
He was born on April 21, 1940, in Davenport, Iowa. He survived his parents of Donald and Dorothy Kemp. He was a native of Muscatine and graduated from Muscatine High School in 1959.
He then graduated from University of Northern Iowa with his Bachelor's degree in Education and later received a Master's degree from Truman State University in Kirksville, Mo.
He taught at Muscatine High School for over 30 years as a high school government teacher. He led many student trips to Washington, D.C., via the Close Up Foundation and supervised the Auroran Yearbook for many years.
He was elected to the Muscatine City Council, where he served for many years as well.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia Kemp (Underwood), his two sons, Jason of Smyrna, Tenn., (daughter-in-law, Lisa, and granddaughter, Kiyah) and David of Vista, Calif., and their Mother, Anita Zahniser of Muscatine.
He is also survived by stepchildren, Kristin Hendricks (Her husband, Warren and daughter, Claire) and Gregory Frazier (His wife, Katharine, daughter, Gabriella, and, son, William).
In addition, he is survived by his two sisters, Nancy Stricklin of Texas, and Barbara Brooke of Illinois.
Most of his life he talked about retiring in Florida, which happened from 2003 until the last 10 months of his life, when he was living in Tennessee.
Family and friends are invited to attend services that will take place at 10 a.m. August 25, 2018, at Greenwood Cemetery, Muscatine.