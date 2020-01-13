Larry E. Cullison Sr.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery, LeClaire. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Larry was born on February 13, 1937, in Polo, Illinois, the son of Harry and Loretta (Livingston) Cullison. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. On February 12, 1956, he married Shirley M. Wiles, and later met and married Georga L. Ashley on September 3, 1994. Larry was a Jack of all trades, and a master at all of them. His talents led him to various jobs as a machinist, co-owning and operating a saw mill with his brother, and building utility trailers. Prior to his retirement, he was a contract driver for the U.S. Postal Service. Among his many interests were fishing, drag car racing in Cordova, garden tractor pulls, and playing music in the band “Gary Lee & The Good Ol' Boys.”