Larry Earl Gillaspie

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 14, from 4-7 p.m. at the Runge Mortuary, Davenport. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 15, at 12 p.m. at New Life Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.rungemortuary.com .

Larry proudly served in the United States Marines from 1962-1966, with service in the Vietnam War. His interest in music led him to record an album in Nashville Tenn., opening for major artists. He loved coaching baseball and teaching adult Sunday School both inside and outside the church. He loved the outdoors and was a Green Bay Packers fan. Larry was a family man who was involved in his kids and grandkids lives; especially taking family trips. One of his proudest accomplishments was forming and directing the New Life Christian Singers. Larry was a proud Davenport Police Officer for 29 years. Larry's favorite past times were Saturday morning breakfasts with his boys. Larry will most be remembered for his sense of humor.