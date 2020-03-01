December 12, 1938-February 28, 2020

CAMANCHE -- Larry Fred Kindelsperger, 81, of rural Folletts, Iowa, died Friday, February 28, 2020, at home.

He was born December 12, 1938, in Rock Island, Illinois, to the late Carl and Bernice (Lessin) Kindelsperger and was a 1957 graduate of DeWitt High School. Following high school, he worked for Oscar Mayer and began farming part time.

Larry served in the National Guard for several years. He also worked construction prior to beginning full time farming in 1972. Larry married Corailee McNamara on March 25, 1961, in Davenport. The couple farmed at rural Folletts, where they raised their son and daughter.

He loved John Deere tractors and the land that he farmed. In his younger years, Larry enjoyed hunting, golfing and was an avid card player. He was a Yankees and Iowa Hawkeyes fan. Most of all, Larry loved and cherished his family dearly.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Surviving are his son, Scott Kindelsperger, Denver, Colorado; his daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Cory Stevenson, Long Grove; grandchildren, Sydni and Jackson Stevenson; his former wife, Corailee Kindelsperger, Bettendorf; his sister and brother-in-law, Leilani and Marvin Brown, DeWitt; a nephew, Randy (Bette) Kindelsperger, Park View and a niece, Audrey Brown, Rock Island.