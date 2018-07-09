Larry Glancey

December 4, 1939 - July 8, 2018
VIOLA, Ill. - Larry E. Glancey, 78, of Viola, died Sunday, July 8, 2018, at home surrounded by family.
Visitation is Tuesday, July 10th, from 3-7 p.m. at Dennison Funeral Home, Viola. Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 11th, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Viola Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for a memorial to be established.
Larry was born December 4, 1939, in Galesburg to Emery and June Nye Glancey. On July 6, 1957, he married Sharon Reynolds in Aledo. From 1957-1974, Larry worked as a welder at John Deere. He also worked as a part-time police officer for the Village of Viola from 1971-1974…this began his career in law enforcement. In 1974, he was sworn in as a Deputy Sheriff with the Mercer County Sheriff Dept., he later was promoted to Chief Deputy/Investigator. In 1990, he was elected Sheriff and held this office until his retirement in 2002. While Sheriff, he was instrumental in implementing many programs within the county, including Crime Stoppers, Fraternal Order of Police and Neighborhood Watch. Larry was avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing and watching Purple Martins in his yard. He also enjoyed golfing and following Sherrard athletics. His greatest joy was spending time with family and attending his grandkids events.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife: Sharon of Viola, children: Janalee (Brad) Switzer of New Windsor, Jean Ann (Monte) Adams of Matherville, William (Shannon) Glancey of New Windsor and Joyce (Travis) Anderson of Reynolds; 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
