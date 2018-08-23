May 18, 1935-August 21, 2018
MILAN — Larry John Osterhagen, 83, of Milan died Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, at home, surrounded by family. Per his wishes, cremation rites were accorded. There will be no services. Inurnment will be at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorials may be sent to the Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center at University Hospitals, Iowa City.
Larry was born in Melbourne, Iowa, on May 18, 1935, a son of William August and Patience Irene Swihart Osterhagen. He married Barbara Shradar on February 14, 1958.
Larry was a U.S. Marine who proudly served his country from 1954-1957. Larry worked for Ozark Airlines in Moline. When TWA took over, his job moved to Cedar Rapids and eventually to St. Louis. He worked for the airlines from 1957 to 1998. Upon retirement, he held several part-time jobs. He last worked for Lujack's car dealership in Davenport.
Larry enjoyed helping others and being a part of the community. He helped organize the Milan Girl's Softball Association. He has been a blood donor for numerous years and became an organ donor in 1964, when he donated a kidney to his sister.
Larry had a variety of interests that included blackpowder shooting, hunting, collecting coins and bowling. Larry was a member of the Rock River Rangers and Milan Men's bowling league, where he bowled a 200 game, 225 game and 600 series. He was also a Green Bay Packers fan, enjoyed watching NASCAR and was an avid, die-hard St. Louis Cardinals fan.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 60 years, Barbara Osterhagen, Milan; daughter and her partner, Diane and Kathie Barry; the “lights of his life,” his beautiful twin granddaughters, Kadi and Jodi; sister-in-law, Audrey Osterhagen; and many other additional family members and friends. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and one brother.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.