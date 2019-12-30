MUSCATINE — Larry L. Brewer, MD passed away unexpectedly and peacefully Christmas morning 2019. He was born in Muscatine, Iowa, and resided in Auburn, Washington, where he worked alongside family doing what he loved to do — making whiskey. Larry was a corpsman in the Korean War and graduated from the University of Iowa College of Medicine. He did his OB-GYN resident training in Spokane at Sacred Heart Medical Center and was a Maternal Physiology Fellow at the University of Washington. He had a private practice in Spokane for many years. Larry was preceded in death by his wife Luretta Mae Brewer and is survived by his sisters Nancy Fossberg and Donna McBride and daughters Carrie Gifford and Suze Bodwell and by six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and two sons-in-law all of whom he loved and cared for dearly. Burial will take place at Tahoma National Cemetery. Memorials can go to the American Cancer Society or Maple Valley Church.