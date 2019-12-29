Larry W. Phillips

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. today, Monday, December 30, 2019, at Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be in Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans.

Larry was born March 4, 1948, in Leon, Iowa, a son of Charles E. and Frances E. (Paris) Phillips. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era as a helicopter mechanic and door gunner. He married Linda Cutkomp on July 4, 1991, in Rock Island. Larry worked as a truck driver for over 42 years. He was very proud of his family and his military service. He was a member of the Milan American Legion Post 569 and he enjoyed working on cars in his spare time.