November 15, 1956-June 19, 2018
DES MOINES —- Larry Zaruba, 61, formerly of Oxford Junction, Iowa, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2018, in Des Moines.
His graveside service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 25, at the Mayflower Cemetery in Oxford Junction. A visitation will be held from 9:30–10:30 a.m. at Lahey and Dawson Funeral Home in Oxford Junction. A luncheon will be following the service at the Oxford Junction Senior Center.
Larry Frank Zaruba was born on November 15, 1956, in Anamosa, Iowa, to Michael and Martha (Clampitt) Zaruba. He attended school in Oxford Junction.
In his younger years, Larry attended the Assembly of God in Oxford Junction. He loved to sing and play the guitar. He was very talented when it came to playing music. He was honorably discharged from the United States Marines.
Larry is survived by his brother, Tom (Linda) Zaruba of Oxford Junction; sisters, Xera Tubbs of Oxford Junction, Martha Zaruba of Maquoketa, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Mary.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to his family in his honor.
