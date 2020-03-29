May 6, 1959- March 25, 2020
LYNN CENTER -- Laura A. Fraembs, 60, of Lynn Center, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.
Celebration of Life Services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made in care of your local animal shelter or the Eastern Illinois University journalism program. Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Laura was born May 6, 1959, in Champaign, Ill., a daughter of Frank A. and Janet (Railsback) Fraembs. She graduated from Charleston High School and Eastern Illinois University – Class of 1981. She began her newspaper career in May of 1981 with the Moline Dispatch. In her career, she saw mergers and changes that she accepted with grace. Laura earned the respect of many over the years. She was always there to lend a hand to others and offer her input. Her attitude, intelligence and strong work ethic led her to become an associate managing editor of the Dispatch/Argus and the Quad-City Times. Laura loved her work and she enjoyed challenging herself and others. Outside of her full time job, she owned a farm in rural Henry County where she cared for her horses and dogs. She was vice president of the Quad-City Dog Obedience Club and she loved to ride horses.
Left to cherish her memory are her significant other, Kurt Allemeier; parents, Frank and Janet Fraembs, Charleston, Ill.; sisters, Lisa Fraembs, Marshall, Ill. and Linda (Mike Matulis) Fraembs, Pleasant Plains, Ill.; aunt Dorothy Fraembs, Cincinnati, Ohio; cousins, Darah Fraembs, Cincinnati; Steve Railsback, Eric Railsback and Kathy Sabatke, all of Colorado. Laura is also survived by many dear friends whom she cared for greatly.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents.
