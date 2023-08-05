Laura Ann Hoffman

July 15, 1961 - August 3, 2023

Laura Ann Hoffman, 62, of Moline, passed away on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Genesis Medical Center Illini Campus.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Moline. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, August 7, 2023, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd. in Moline. Cremation rites will follow services.

Memorials may be made to either the American Heart Association or to the Alzheimer's Association.

Laura was born on July 15, 1961, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the daughter of William and Joann Ward Snyder. She married Kevin Hoffman on May 5, 1990, in Moline.

Laura was employed with Cardiovascular Medicine "CVM" as the Health Information Management Supervisor where she took great pride in her work. She loved her animals but above all was her love for her family.

Laura is survived by her husband, Kevin; daughter, Allie (Matt Hubbell) Hoffman; sister:, Kris (Dave) Gunnell, Pedie (Butch) Karn; brothers: Bill (Sandy) Snyder and John (Tallie) Snyder; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William, and Joann.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.