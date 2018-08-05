December 29, 1925 - August 3, 2018
DAVENPORT - Laura Marie Awtry, age 92, passed away on Friday, August 3, 2018, at her home.
Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 7, followed at 1 p. m. with a Service to celebrate her life at Weerts Funeral Home, Kimberly and Jersey Ridge in Davenport. Friends and family are invited to a reception following the services at Indigo Café, 4925 Utica Ridge Road, Davenport, IA. Burial will be at the National Cemetery at the Rock Island Arsenal. Memorials may be made to Genesis Hospice.
Laura was born on December 29, 1925, in Lacey, Iowa. She was the seventh of 14 children. She graduated from Beacon Iowa High School in 1941. She married Irvin Awtry on October 15, 1949. They were married 64 years. Irvin preceded her in death in July of 2014. Laura's lifelong career as a seamstress began in many garment factories and continued with clothing store alterations and finally, self-employed. Many customers have benefited from her exceptional skills. She and Irvin traveled extensively including many trips when their children were young to the 1967 World's fair in Canada, Washington, D.C., Cape Canaveral, Key West, New Orleans and many other places. Later they joined a Naval Mine Warfare Association and traveled annually to various locations for their reunions as well as attending the 1986 World's fair in Vancouver, BC.
Laura is survived by her two daughters, Cindy (Greg) Davis and Cheryl Corro, three granddaughters, Ashley (Phillip) Hall, Kimberley Davis, Lucila Corro and her fiancé Shayne Magstadt; one great-grand daughter, Molly Hall and one great-grandson, Maxwell Hall. She is also survived by her brother Glenn Stigers, and sister Lucille Thompson and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother and step father, Edna and Bernard Loring, father and step mother Leland and Neva Stigers, in-laws Ruth and Silas Awtry and sisters and brothers: Melvin Stigers, Eathol Piper, Letha Nielsen, Opal Kitzman, Elsie Caves, Fern Roberts, Estel Stigers, Dale Stigers, Roy Stigers, Marilyn Steele and Naomi Roberts.
Laura's family would like to thank all her long time sewing customers, who over time became dear friends. You all added so much to her life. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the Genesis Hospice staff: Laryn, Kristin, Amanda, Tiffany and Kelsey for their kindness, care and support. Also, the Hy-Vee Pharmacy staff on Eastern, especially Tracy.
Online condolences may be expressed to Laura's family by visiting this obituary at www.WeertsFH.com.