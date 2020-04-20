Lauralie Pilcher Salter

With the two youngest still at home, and the four older children in elementary school, she resumed her education at St. Ambrose University while continuing to superintend their lively household, attending to her studies while helping her children with theirs amid the commotion and complaints they regularly produced. She graduated with a degree in education in 1964, and began teaching second grade at Holy Family School in Davenport in 1965.

A gifted educator, she would become the favorite teacher of hundreds of Holy Family students, and their parents, bringing to her classroom the same intelligence, care and encouragement she exercised at home. She was well-liked and admired by her colleagues, and entrusted with the school's talent show, which under her spirited direction was a highlight of every school year for Holy Family students and their families. She retired in 1997, after thirty-two years of teaching.

In her later years, Lauralie continued to be the mainstay of her family, an unfailing source of strength and guidance for her children, a thoughtful mother-in-law, a doting grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt, and a faithful parishioner of Our Lady of Lourdes in Bettendorf. She is irreplaceable in the affections of her family and many friends.