Laurence Sedgwick Wright, Sr.

March 16, 1935 - August 2, 2023

Laurence Sedgwick Wright, Sr., of Naples Florida, a legacy in the folding carton and packaging business and avid golf enthusiast, passed away Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at his home in Highwood, Illinois. He was surrounded by his Beloved wife of 64 years, Polly (Wagner), and his four children, Larry Jr. (Courtney), Megan Winters (Patrick), Heather Milligan (Scott) and Meredith as well as his four grandchildren, Briggs and Robert Wright and Clarissa and Charlotte Milligan.

A proud alum of Amherst College and the University of Colorado, Larry graduated with a business degree in 1956, and after his service in the Navy joined his uncle Robert Warren at Warren Packaging in Davenport, Iowa. Larry was an outstanding all-around athlete excelling in tennis, squash and golf to name a few. His trophies from club championships and the Windy City Open were rightfully earned and some decorate his children's homes to this day.

As a local business leader, Larry was active in his community, serving on a number of charitable boards and spearheading fundraising efforts. His faith was very important to him, and after retirement he began participating in bible study groups to deepen his relationship with God.

If he wasn't on the golf course or practice range, you could find him working on some project with the opera playing in the background.

Services will be private, and a celebration of life is planned for August 27, 2023.